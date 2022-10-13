Ryan Garcia’s Father Says Garcia vs Tank Davis Fight Is Definitely Next

There appears to be more good news as far as the potential super fight that is Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis getting made, and soon. Earlier this week, Garcia and Davis both put out tweets with the words “done deal” attached, and now Garcia’s father has said the fight is definitely going to happen next.

Speaking with Fight Hub TV from Gleason’s Gym, Garcia Sr said the fight is currently being finalized and that it will be next.

“I must clarify, yes, the fight is going to happen – I must tell you guys right now,” Garcia Sr said. “There are a few things that need to be ironed out, I can’t give the exact date. But I can say that it is gonna happen. That’s next, oh yeah – we’re here for Tank. It’s on.”

This is of course great news and there is no reason at all to doubt Garcia Sr. It would of course be interesting to know what the “small details that need to be ironed out” actually are, but it does seem as though we are closer than ever to seeing this fight get over the line. Oscar De La Hoya has said he is optimistic the fight gets done, and now we have Garcia Sr telling us straight it’s on. De La Hoya did say that fights such as this one can take an age to get done, yet it seems clear that both sides are working hard to get it done.

Davis, 27-0(25) does have that impending court appearance hanging over him; this in December, over his 2020 hit-and-run episode, and that could potentially prevent Tank from fighting for a while. But other than that, and going by what Garcia Sr has said, there is reason to be positive about this fight. And what a great fight between two young, wannabe superstars Garcia-Davis really could be.

Garcia, 23-0(19) has for some the fastest hands in the sport, while Davis can really punch and is far from slow himself. This fight – when it happens – will be an explosion, no doubt about it. Whether it’s this year or some time next year, this fight has to happen. We fans are in too deep now. We need this fight to happen.