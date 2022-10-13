Devin Haney to Kambosos: “Why did you fire your whole team?”

Devin Haney had George Kambosos Jr looking flustered on Thursday during the final press conference when he questioned him about why he’d fired his training team ahead of their rematch on Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

(Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) seemed to get irritated when Haney asked him about why he’d fired his coaching staff after losing to him last June.

Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) wasn’t ready to give Haney or the media the answers about why he’d dumped some of his team, but it’s obvious that he was hitting the panic button, given how one-sided his loss to Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) was.

No one knows what Kambosos’s game plan is for the rematch on Saturday, but it’s expected that he’s going to come out like a demon, attacking Haney every step of the way, not letting him breathe.

Also, Kambosos will have something up his sleeves to deal with Haney’s holding if he chooses to go that route because he was bothered last time by this tactic, and he’s admitted that it played a role in the fight.

Devin Haney: “I got one question, George. Why did you fire coach, Javier?”

George Kambosos Jr: “That’s none of your damn business.”

Haney: “What about Peter Kahn?”

Kambosos: “Once again, none of your damn business.”

Haney: “Every time they open their mouth, it’s a different excuse. Now it’s the coach. Then it was the referee because I was holding.

“Every excuse in the book. But why did you fire your whole team? If you truly felt like I was holding too much, why did you fire your whole team?”

“I’ve been calling out Loma for a while. But my main focus is on getting past George Kambosos. Then we can talk about what’s next.”

When a fighter chooses to fire members of their training team after a loss, they’ve decided that they need to start over from scratch.

Kambosos was getting eaten up by Haney’s jabs last time, and I don’t know that he’s going to be able to do anything to nullify that weapon this time around.

Assuming Haney does beat Kambosos by a knockout or another lopsided 12 round decision, the Aussie might choose to retire from the sport rather than carry on and continue to lose.