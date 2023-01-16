Francis Ngannou A Free Agent; A Fight In The Ring Next?

MMA star Francis Ngannou’s next move is the subject of a good deal of speculation. Former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou, who turned down what Dana White described as an offer that was so lucrative it would have made the 36 year old “the highest-paid heavyweight in the history of the company,” did not renew his UFC contract and he is now a free agent.

It is of course no secret that the man-mountain from Cameroon has for some time had it firmly in his mind to try his hand at boxing, and currently plenty of people are wondering if Ngannou will next be seen in the boxing ring. Ngannou, who grew up watching, and idolising, former heavyweight king Mike Tyson, has said numerous times that he has every intention in the world of taking some fights in the ring – with Ngannou verbally challenging the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

According to reports, Ngannou is currently out of shape, to the tune of being around 300 pounds, this whilst nursing a knee injury that required surgery, this preventing him from training. But what might Ngannou do next, when he’s back in top shape and ready to fight?

Tony Bellew, for one, has warned Ngannou against trying his hand at boxing, with the former WBC cruiserweight champ stating in a twitter post how Ngannou “will not survive in the ring.”

It’s true the odds are against a successful boxing career as far as Ngannou is concerned, this due to his age and the fact that he has never before boxed. This of course does not mean big money will not be offered to Ngannou, for a fight with a Fury or a Wilder. Or might Ngannou take some “easy” bouts before going in with a big-name boxer?

Interestingly, since news of his split from UFC came out, an offer to fight in bare knuckle has come Ngannou’s way, with BKFC president David Feldman reportedly offering him a deal worth numerous $millions. It might be doubtful that Ngannou opts to go the bare knuckle route, but who knows for sure?

Plenty more offers are sure to be extended over the coming days/weeks. In the meantime, “Iron Mike” has been teaching Ngannou a few moves, with the former champ showing Ngannou some tricks on how to fight a tall guy like Fury. Fury, after he was confronted in the ring by Ngannou back in April, showed major interest in the fight.

We will have to wait and see what Ngannou does next.



