Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson Go At It On Social Media (again)

This one could turn out to be a massive super fight down the road. Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, for many fans the TWO best young and unbeaten lower weight fighters out there today – and seemingly on an inevitable collision course.

These two superbly talented and exciting fighters have other business to attend to right now – Tank his upcoming date in court for his alleged participation in a hit and run and of course his April 15 fight with Ryan Garcia, Stevenson his 135 pound debut – but there is already talk of the two fighting each other one day.

And a good deal of this talk has come/is coming from Stevenson and Davis themselves. The two wannabe superstars have gone back and forth some on social media, and this weekend, the two rivals fired more shots at each other.

“I ain’t gonna take away credit from the dude. I think that [Gervonta Davis] is a helluva fighter. I mean, look at him. He’s fighting pay-per-view knocking these dudes out. That don’t take away the fact that I can beat this dude. This dude knows he can’t beat me,” Stevenson wrote.

“Why is [Shakur Stevenson] talking like he’s the best? He didn’t even fight at 135 yet. He didn’t even have power at 126 or 130 or none of that. All that stuff is okay. How can you stop people that can actually hit? No matter all that boxing, you’re going to get hit. Whatcha gonna do when you get hit,” Davis shot back.

Again, this one really does seem to be simmering already, with the two maybe on a collision course to fight in 2024 or 2025. Of course, a whole lot can and most likely will happen before then (and Tank has to keep himself out of jail). Will both fighters still be unbeaten in a year or two? If so, and if an agreeable and fair weight can be reached, a fight between Stevenson, 19-0(9) and Davis, 28-0(26) could be enormous.

One thing though – who will be the A side?? Both guys feel that distinction will go to them. Maybe these two could even fight more than once, maybe in a trilogy? Who wouldn’t want to see this fight?



