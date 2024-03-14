Francis Ngannou: “Would I Fight Wilder? Yes, Of Course!”

Francis Ngannou has answered some questions via an interview filmed by IFL TV, and the former UFC heavyweight champion, who was so brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua a week ago, says he is up for future challenges. One of these possible challenges is a fight with Deontay Wilder. Ngannou, who is now 0-2 as a pro boxer, said in response to the question – would you fight Deontay Wilder? – yes, he absolutely would do so.

“Yes, of course,” Ngannou said regarding whether he would agree to fight Wilder. “Listen, I saw that some people, some people might have a lot of doubts, and not to say anything is guaranteed, not to say anything is certain. But, come on, man – I’m a fighter. We’re here to fight, and whenever it comes to fighting, whenever it’s time to fight, we go and fight. I can still fight anybody. I take a challenge, I go and I prepare for it, and I come again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work.”

It sure didn’t work for Ngannou in the AJ fight, but we must remember how it almost worked for the 37 year old in his debut, this against Fury. Maybe, just maybe, Wilder, more vulnerable than Joshua if carrying as much firepower, would suit Ngannou far better? Maybe against the easier to hit Wilder, Ngannou would have a legit chance. Maybe. Also, how much has Wilder got left these days? That power will always be there, one would think, anyway, but “The Bronze Bomber” never showed up against Joseph Parker back in December.

But to answer the question, would we watch if Ngannou did fight Wilder, the answer is the exact same one Ngannou gave – yes, of course! Who wouldn’t tune in for this guaranteed, no chance in hell of the fight going the distance, explosion?

Ngannou does love a challenge, and he has said he will stay in boxing, that it’s not over yet. Plenty of fans will of course disagree with Ngannou, but it does seem quite likely he will have at least one more fight in the ring. And if this fight was against Wilder, well, the hype and the fan interest would be big. Despite what Joshua did to Ngannou on March 8.

