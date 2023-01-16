Errol Spence Jr will KO Keith Thurman predicts Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley predicts an easy KO for Errol Spence Jr over the aging inactive Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in their non-title fight at 154 in April.

Bradley says Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will hurt former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) with a body shot and then take him.

The 34-year-old Thurman has gone from being the 147-pound division’s #1 fighter to a guy that rarely fights, and it’s troubling how the once king of the weight class has seemingly lost interest in the sport and has now just been a part-time fighter.

Bradley says that without a world title on the line for the Spence vs. Thurman fight, it means the match is just about money because that’s the only reason they could be fighting.

The 5’7″ Thurman isn’t going to get Spence ready to fight 6-foot hulking 154-pounders with size, youth, and power.

Thurman, 34, is just a small old guy who will be coming off a 14-month layoff by the time he enters the ring against Spence. It’s fair to say that if Spence wasn’t giving Thurman this payday, he wouldn’t be fighting this year and would continue sitting on the couch.

“I think it’s going to be a good fight until it’s not. The fight is going to end probably by a body shot, and then the follow-up punch, and then he’s probably going to end up stopping Keith Thurman,” said Tim Bradley to Fight Hub TV about the Errol Spence Jr vs. Keith Thurman fight in April.

“Keith Thurman has still got some power, still got some athleticism, even though he is older, and it seems like he’s together and wants an opportunity, but it’s just a fight. Ain’t no belt connected to it.

“You say you want to be a champion, or are you just fighting? That’s all it is, and it’s just for money. So is it for the belt, or is it for the money? It’s for the money.

“I’ve said this all along. I’m speaking facts here. I might speak a little recklessly at times, but this is real. This is how I feel, and I see past the bull crap.

“That’s not boxing. That’s entertainment,” said Bradley about YouTuber KSI winning his fight last Saturday night. “Boxing is entertainment, but that’s a different sector of entertainment.

“They’re using the boxing platform for their fans. You’ve got to respect that they’re getting in the ring,” said Bradley.



