Foster – Fulton Added to Fundora vs. Thurman PPV for October 25

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC super featherweight title against Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) on October 25th on PBC on Prime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Adding Star Power to PPV

Foster-Fulton is the latest addition to the card, headlined by WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) defending against ‘One Time’ Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs). As of now, Foster, 31, and Fulton will be the co-feature on the card.

The PBC on Prime PPV card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman

O’Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton

Jesus Ramos vs Shane Mosley Jr.

Tony Harrison vs Isaac Lucero

Fulton’s Divisional Shift

The former WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion, ‘Cool Boy Steph’ Fulton, will be moving up from featherweight for this title shot against Foster. He’ll be leapfrogging over Raymond Ford, Oscar Valdez, Mark Magsayo, and many others in the WBC top 15 at super featherweight to challenge Foster.

It’s essential that PBC bring in Foster to bolster the undercard and motivate fence-sitters to purchase the event. The headline act between Fundora and Thurman, 36, isn’t strong enough to sell on it’s own. Thurman has been too inactive over the last eight years, and not enough of the older fans who still remember him to guarantee the success of the October 25th event.

Foster recently recaptured his WBC 130-lb title from Robson Conceicao, beating him by a 12-round split decision in their rematch on November 2, 2024. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Foster, and 115-113 for Conceicao. Foster had lost his first fight against Conceicao by a 12-round split decision on July 6, 2024. Although O’Shaquie complained after the fight that he deserved the win, the decision stood. Conceicao had beaten him.

Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) will be moving up from 154 to fight Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) in a bout a bout at middleweight. Mosley Jr. fought at 168 in his last fight, defeating Daniel Jacobs by a 10-round unanimous decision on July 6, 2024. He outboxed the former middleweight champion Jacobs.