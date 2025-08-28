Tim Bradley Explains How Terence Crawford Will Exploit Canelo Alvarez’s Weaknesses and Rewrite History

Tim Bradley states that if former IBF super middleweight champion William Scull could neutralize Canelo Alvarez’s offense in their fight earlier this year, Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will do the same on September 13th in their ‘Fight of the Century’ in Las Vegas.

Canelo’s Knockout Drought

Former ESPN commentator Bradley says that Scull, Edgar Berlanga, and Jaime Munguia showed that it’s possible to go the distance with this version of undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs). The Mexican superstar Canelo, 35, hasn’t scored a knockout in four years since stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round on November 6, 2021.

Alvarez is Vulnerable to Outboxing

Bradley believes that Canelo can’t knock out Crawford, which means he’s going to be vulnerable to being outboxed by the Omaha, Nebraska native in their 12-round headliner on Netflix at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“If [William] Scull can hold Canelo to 152 punches in an entire 12-round fight, you don’t think Crawford can’t?” said Tim Bradley on his channel, arguing that Terence Crawford can neutralize undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s offense on September 13th.

It was a different story with Scull than it’ll be for Crawford. The 5’11” Scull used a lot of movement in his fight against Alvarez on May 3, 2025. Rarely did Scull stand still for long. When they did exchange, Scull showed impressive hand speed and power with his combination punching.

Canelo was less willing to push for the knockout, and Scull didn’t show the motivation to engage to force Alvarez to fight harder. Crawford is expected to do a lot more on offense, and he’s not going to move as much as Scull. He knows better than to use that tactic.

Crawford is a Different Level

“You don’t think Crawford can go the distance with Canelo if William Scull can go 12 rounds with him and keep him at an all-time low? Crawford is at a different level. He’s a GOAT, too, but he’s at a different level,” said Bradley.

“He’s going to show everybody who is going to witness this on Netflix on September 13th. He’s going to defy all the boxing odds. He’s going to rewrite the book,” said Bradley.