Former World Champion Moises Fuentes Passes

In more sad news (this at a time when we seem to have had too much sad news as far as boxing goes; what with the recent passing of both Mark Potter and Buster Drayton) it has been reported how former WBO minimumweight champion Moises Fuentes has passed away. Mexican warrior Fuentes never recovered from the brain injury he suffered in his October 2021 loss to David Cuellar. Moises fought hard after being so badly injured but he ultimately lost the battle. He was 37 years old.

Our thoughts go out to Moises’ family and friends at this time.

Fuentes went pro in 2007 and he won the WBO mini flyweight title in just his 14th fight, this when he won a hard-fought split decision over Raul Garcia in August of 2011. Retentions came in the form of good wins over Julio Cesar Felix and Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon, before Fuentes was held to a draw by Donnie Nietes, this in a fight for the WBO junior flyweight title. Fuentes, still only 28, captured the WBO interim belt at junior fly with a win over Luis De La Rosa, this in September of 2013.

Fuentes was then beaten again by Nietes, this time by ninth round stoppage, while Fuentes was also stopped by Kosei Tanaka, this on New Year’s Eve in 2016, in another fight that contested the WBO junior flyweight title. Fuentes would win just one more fight, this a revenge win over Ulises Lara who had decisioned Fuentes in the summer of 2017, only to be taken out in a round by “Moy” in the return meeting.

Unfortunately, Fuentes would lose his final three fights by KO. Daigo Higa stopped Fuentes in a round in 2018, while Roman Gonzalez stopped him in five that same year. Then, after a considerable layoff of three years, Fuentes had his tragic fight with Cuellar, being knocked out badly in round six. The emergency surgery Moises had saved his life but he was never able to make a full recovery.

A true Mexican warrior in the classic sense, Moises will be missed by all those who knew him and all those who had the privilege of watching him fight. Fuentes’ final record reads 25-7-1(14). He fought the best.