The Best Fights From This Weekend’s Busy Boxing Schedule

In stark contrast to last weekend’s boxing schedule, this weekend’s stack of fights is massive. Indeed, even for the most hardened of hard-core fight fans, it will be a tough job absorbing all the action. From London, England to Carson, California, from London again to Mexico, the schedule is pretty hectic.

Here’s an attempt to pick the best of the crowded bunch. You might not want to miss the following fights:

London: Fabio Wardley-Nathan Gorman. British heavyweight title

This is the co-feature to the also-interesting Dillian Whyte-Jermain Franklin heavyweight fight. But Gorman-Wardley, a fight between genuine nice guys who will leave all that nice stuff outside the ring on Saturday, will likely be the fight of the night at Wembley. Both men have trained like trojans and neither guy is willing to give an inch. Both men can bang, both men are young, and both guys have made it clear they are willing to give it all in an effort to win. This one will deliver as advertised.

Carson, California: Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda. Vacant WBC light-welterweight title

This battle of hungry, talented and experienced southpaws has had many fans looking forward to what seems like an absolute thriller for some time. Prograis has lost just once, this in a superb, it-could-have-gone-either-way battle with Josh Taylor, while Zepeda, who has lost twice, is best known for his simply incredible, 8-knockdown shoot-out with Ivan Baranchyk (this the fight Bob Arum said reminded him of the epic Foreman-Lyle heavyweight slug-a-thon.) Both men feel they are the best in the world at 140 pounds, and both warriors are so, so eager to show it on Saturday. Can anyone confidently pick a winner here!

London: Zach Parker-John Ryder: WBO interim belt at super-middleweight

Two British warriors who both know they must come through this potential war to achieve bigger things. Parker is unbeaten, while Ryder, who has lost five, has been in with the better opposition. Southpaw Ryder is also said to be well in the running to face Canelo Alvarez in May should he win on Saturday. Both guys have a crowd-pleasing style and can punch, and both men have shown a good chin; with Ryder being stopped just once. Fans can likely expect 12 rounds of at times furious action in this one.

These three fights highlight, or they may well prove to highlight, a potentially great weekend of boxing. In each of the three fights pointed to here, the toughest thing is picking the winning fighter. And that is never a bad thing, as we know. Solid match-making all-round here.

Enjoy the fights.