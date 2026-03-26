Schofield said his team had been told a title fight was likely after changes at the top of the division, but that plan shifted. He said the fight he is now preparing for is not the one he had been working toward during camp.

He was previously scheduled to fight Shakur Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title on February 22, 2025, but withdrew due to illness. The withdrawal drew backlash from some fans, who questioned whether he was fit to compete.

Schofield said his preparation had been built around a title fight and described the adjustment as a reset after weeks of training for a different target. He said he had stayed in camp continuously during that period without a break.

Schofield added that his team has discussed pushing for movement through the sanctioning bodies, including the possibility of filing for action to move the title situation forward. He said he wants a title fight next and does not want to wait for other fighters to decide their plans.

He also said the issue is not financial, noting that he earns the same regardless of opponent, and repeated that his goal remains becoming a world champion. He said he has held a top position in the rankings for an extended period without receiving a title shot.

Schofield said he will continue to fight, but said the delay has affected his focus on a world title.