At 36, the idea that Anthony Joshua is going to suddenly “download” Usyk’s IQ and ring generalship feels more like a marketing narrative than a sporting reality.

Joshua isn’t just 36; he’s 36 with several grueling camps and a few devastating knockout losses under his belt. By this stage, a fighter’s muscle memory and reactions are baked in.

“Being able to execute something is not the same as being able to teach someone to execute,” Edwards said in his latest mailbag at Boxingscene. “We know that Usyk is a great fighter. But now we will see if he’s a great teacher.”

The Daniel Dubois fight was a brutal reminder that once the punch resistance goes, it rarely comes back. As Stephen Edwards pointed out, Joshua “stays hurt.”

Trying to add “composure” now is like trying to install a new operating system on old, crashing hardware.

Usyk’s greatest weapon against AJ wasn’t just his southpaw stance or his footwork; it was his ice-cold composure after the sixth round. While Joshua often looks like he’s calculating the cost of every punch, Usyk seems to find a second gear.

“I think Usyk has something that Joshua could use. And that’s composure in the second half of fights,” Edwards said.

Usyk’s style is instinctive, built on a lifetime of amateur pedigree and elite conditioning. Joshua is fighting against the clock. Trying to overhaul your mental approach to late-round pressure this late in the game is a massive ask.

Joshua, now closer to 40 than 30, is attempting to add that another style late in his career. Timing and discipline under fire are hard to “give” to another fighter. You either have that internal thermostat, or you don’t.

Edwards isn’t saying the partnership is a waste of time, but he is providing a necessary reality check. Joshua can sit in the room with greatness and take all the notes he wants, but translating Usyk’s high-speed CPU into his own heavy-hitting hardware is a gamble.

Recognizing the need for better late-fight composure is a step in the right direction for AJ. However, as Edwards points out, we’re about to find out if Usyk is as good at coaching as he is at winning.