Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore rescheduled for this Saturday, May 21st

Floyd Mayweather Jr’s exhibition match against ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore has been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 21st, at the helipad on the Burj Al Arabi in Dubai. The fight card will be on PPV.

The exhibition match between the 45-year-old Mayweather and Moore had previously been scheduled for May 14th, but it had to be rescheduled due to the death of the president of the UAE.

For the Mayweather fans, they’ll be happy that his exhibition match against Moore is back on. They want to see Mayweather in action, no matter who he faces.

Mayweather is doing a solid for Moore, who has reportedly sparred with him on many occasions. It’s great that Mayweather could hook up Moore with a nice payday in this exhibition match.

Being that Moore is an ex-sparring partner, you have to wonder how much effort both fighters are going to put in. To be sure, Moore isn’t going to bite the hand that feeds by going after Mayweather to try and score a knockout or even just win.

Likewise, Floyd probably won’t want to go all out on Moore because this isn’t a former world champion, contender, or a super talent. However, if Mayweather wants to keep the money rolling in for his exhibition matches, he’s going to need to go after him.

Moore is a big step backward for Mayweather compared to his last two fights against Logan Paul and Conor McGregor. With those matches, there was a lot of interest from boxing fans due to those guys being well-known.

Unfortunately for Mayweather, his selection of Moore as his opponent for Saturday has failed to move the needle with fans. It makes you wonder whether Mayweather is losing his cutting edge when it comes to knowing what the fans want from him.

Boxing fans that are purchasing this exhibition match won’t want to continue to buy Mayweather’s matches moving forward if this one is as disappointing as his recent fights against McGregor and Paul.

At 45, Mayweather still possesses a lot of hand speed and boxing ability. He looks good enough now to beat some of the top contenders at 147, 154, and 160. Granted, Mayweather isn’t going to beat any of the world champions in those weight classes, but he’s got the ability to beat fringe contenders in those weight classes.

Floyd’s 50-0 record won’t be on the line this Saturday night due to the fight being an exhibition.