Mayweather vs. McGregor Live Streams

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23 – Main Event Final Press Conference 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT from KA Theater at MGM Grand


SHOWTIME Sports Pre-Show Begins At 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT – MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24 – Undercard Final Press Conference
3 p.m. ET / Noon PT from Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand
SHOWTIME Sports Pre-Show Begins At 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT


FRIDAY, AUG. 25 – WEIGH-IN LIVE MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR
Live on SHOWTIME: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena
Satellite Window: 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET / 2:30 – 4 p.m. PT. Approx. 30 minutes

SATURDAY, AUG. 26 – POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE
TBD Shortly After the Conclusion of SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena

