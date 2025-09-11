Frank Warren Hints At Filip Hrgovic Declining Moses Itauma Fight

As far as who young heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma should fight next, this before the end of the year, the name Filip Hrgovic came up pretty soon after Itauma’s demolition job on Dillian Whyte. Hrgovic, who defeated David Adeleye on the same card, this in a bloody war, with the Croatian suffering a gory cut eye, is seen by many as the man to “give Itauma rounds,” to take him into the “deep waters.”

But it seems Hrgovic, perhaps due to the cut and it needing time to heal properly, doesn’t want the fight – at least not next. Frank Warren, speaking with talkSPORT Boxing on YouTube, hinted that a top-ranked fighter, a fighter who some have come to the conclusion is Hrgovic, basically priced himself out of the Itauma fight.

“There’s two ways to say you don’t want to fight. You say I don’t want the fight or I want a trillion pounds for it,” the Queensbury boss said.

Has Hrgovic Priced Himself Out?

So, has Hrgovic asked for too much dough, and if so, is this a sign that he doesn’t really want the smoke a fight with the 20 year old British southpaw would bring? It could prove tough getting Itauma the good, learning fights he needs, that’s true. A ranked heavyweight may well see the fight as far too dangerous and potentially embarrassing, and may ask for a bundle – an unrealistic bundle – as a result.

But Warren did go on to assure us that Itauma, 13-0(11) WILL face a top 10 ranked foe in December.

“It will be a top 10 ranked opponent,” Warren promised.

Names in the Mix: Miller, Bakole, or Okolie?

According to The Independent, the names in the mix for Itauma’s next bout include Jarrell Miller, Martin Bakole and Lawrence Okolie.

I don’t know about you, but I’d love to see how Itauma would get on with the durable, experienced, trash-talking Miller. Miller has been stopped just once, this late by Daniel Dubois, with Miller having taken the fight at pretty short-notice. Would “Big Baby” be able to teach Itauma a few lessons and push the star-in-the-making back, forcing him to dig deep to win? Or would Itauma score another hugely impressive quick KO?

But the biggest question could be, will Miller agree to this fight and will he be sensible as far as how much money he asks for?