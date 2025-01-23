February 1st Will Mark The 25th Anniversary Of The First Epic Between Barrera And Morales...

..And Angel Fierro Hopes His Fight With Isaac Cruz Will Pay Tribute

While the fight of the night on February 1st at The T-Mobile in Las Vegas is fully expected to be the headline, bad blood light-heavyweight rumble between David Benavidez and David Morrell, Mexican warrior Angel Fierro is hoping his fight with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will prove memorable. And a fitting tribute to the all-Mexican war that will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on February 1.

As hard as it may be to believe, pretty soon a quarter of a century will have passed since Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera gave us one of the greatest lower-weight ring encounters of all-time, the February 2000 classic sending all who watched into a frenzy. There were a number of standout rounds – round five especially being thrilling to the core – and the 12 rounder left us gasping for more.

26 year old 140 pounder Fierro, currently 23-2-2(18) lists “El Terrible” Morales as a hero of his, and he hopes his fight with fellow Mexican Cruz will have fight fans thinking of the superb fight that will be 25 years old on fight night. Cruz, 26-3-1(18) lost his WBA title last time out and it’s entirely possible “Pitbull” will be in a similar mood as far as creating some memorable violence in the ring. There may never be another all-Mexican fight as great as Morales Vs. Barrera I, but we could get a good one between Fierro, who has never been stopped, and Cruz, who has also never been halted.

“When two Mexican fighters go up against each other, that’s a guarantee for a great fight,” Fierro told The Ring. “It’s gonna be a bloody war. You remember Erik “El Terrible” Morales against Barrera? Sort of like that. It’s gonna be an historic fight – I can assure you. I just want people to see this fight because it’s gonna be an all-out war. It’s guaranteed to be great entertainment from the very beginning, so don’t wait until the big fight. Come out and watch the [undercard].”

Of course, the vast majority of fans will be on hand to witness what they hope will be something special between fierce rivals Benavidez and Morrell, and this fight really does promise to deliver. But it just might be that we get two great back and forth wars for the price of one on the night of February 1st. And that would be some tribute to the 122 pound slugfest that took place all those years ago, also in Vegas.