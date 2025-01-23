Benavidez – Morrell LIVE on Prime Video on February 1

LIVE: Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. – February 1, 2025: Unbeaten Champions Collide in Las Vegas

Two undefeated titans of the light heavyweight division, David “El Monstro” Benavidez and David Morrell Jr., will clash on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This highly anticipated 12-round battle will determine supremacy at 175 pounds, with both Benavidez’s Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title and Morrell’s WBA Light Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The event, streaming live on Prime Video, features a stacked card, including a WBC Featherweight title rematch and an all-Mexican super lightweight duel.

Fight Overview: Benavidez vs. Morrell

David Benavidez: Power Meets Precision

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) has built a reputation as one of boxing’s most relentless and explosive fighters. The Phoenix native, who now trains in Miami, moved up to light heavyweight in 2024, defeating former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk to claim the Interim WBC title.

Benavidez’s resume includes wins over Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and David Lemieux. Known for his aggressive style, high punch output, and devastating power, Benavidez is confident heading into this fight.

“David Morrell Jr. is a great boxer, but I will show the world why I’m an elite fighter,” Benavidez said. “When that bell rings, everyone will see that I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Benavidez’s ability to break opponents with sustained pressure and his unyielding determination make him one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

David Morrell Jr.: The Cuban Sensation

David Morrell Jr. (11-0, 9 KOs) has quickly risen through the ranks with a blend of skill, athleticism, and knockout power. A standout in Cuba’s storied amateur boxing scene, Morrell transitioned seamlessly to the pros, capturing the WBA Light Heavyweight title in August with a dominant win over Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Morrell is known for his precision and adaptability in the ring, delivering highlight-reel knockouts against opponents like Yamaguchi Falcao and Sena Agbeko. Now trained by Ronnie Shields in Texas, Morrell is ready to step into the spotlight against his toughest opponent yet.

“This is the fight fans have been waiting for,” Morrell said. “Two undefeated fighters in their prime, giving everything we’ve got. I believe this will go down as one of the most memorable fights in boxing history.”

Morrell’s confidence is unshakable: “I’m knocking David Benavidez out.”

Co-Main Event: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr.

WBC Featherweight Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) will defend his title in a rematch against Stephen Fulton Jr. (21-1, 8 KOs). Their first fight in 2021 was a classic, and this second encounter promises to deliver the same high-level action.

Figueroa’s relentless pressure and volume punching will clash with Fulton’s defensive skills and sharp counters in what could be another fight-of-the-year contender.

Additional Undercard Highlights

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz faces fellow Mexican warrior Angel Fierro in a 12-round super lightweight bout. This matchup of aggressive, come-forward fighters is guaranteed fireworks.

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario

Rising star Jesus Ramos Jr. will take on former unified champion Jeison Rosario in a 10-round middleweight fight to kick off the pay-per-view. Ramos’ heavy hands and Rosario’s experience make this an intriguing clash.

What’s at Stake?

This event represents more than titles. For Benavidez, it’s a chance to solidify his standing as one of the sport’s elite and move closer to pound-for-pound recognition. For Morrell, it’s an opportunity to establish himself as a true force in the division and deliver a career-defining performance.

In the co-main event, Figueroa and Fulton aim to settle their rivalry, while the undercard fighters look to elevate their status in their respective divisions.

How to Watch and Attend

