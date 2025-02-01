Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Morrell – Live Results

WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) defends his belt against WBC interim champ David Benavidez in the 12-round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight – The main portion of tonight’s event begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on PBC Prime Video PPV for $79.95. Prelims start at 5:30 p.m. PT/2:30 PT on PBC’s YouTube channel for free.

The fight build-up has angered Benavidez because he’s not accustomed to facing an actual threat, and the Cuban Morrell poses a real one.

‘The Monster’ Benavidez has not been a happy camper around the former Cuban amateur star, bristling at his Hollywood movie star looks and self-assurance.

Benavidez doesn’t seem to like that Morrell has taken the attention away from him that he feels he deserves after 12 years of proving himself against a handful of old ex-champions.

B247 will provide live results below for tonight’s action bow.

Fights Tonight

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. 2: Co-feature

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga

Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar

Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla

Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas

John Easter vs. Jesus Aguilar

Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberger

Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano