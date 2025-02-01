Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Morrell – Live Results By Tim Compton - 02/01/2025 - Comments WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) defends his belt against WBC interim champ David Benavidez in the 12-round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight – The main portion of tonight’s event begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on PBC Prime Video PPV for $79.95. Prelims start at 5:30 p.m. PT/2:30 PT on PBC’s YouTube channel for free. The fight build-up has angered Benavidez because he’s not accustomed to facing an actual threat, and the Cuban Morrell poses a real one. ‘The Monster’ Benavidez has not been a happy camper around the former Cuban amateur star, bristling at his Hollywood movie star looks and self-assurance. Benavidez doesn’t seem to like that Morrell has taken the attention away from him that he feels he deserves after 12 years of proving himself against a handful of old ex-champions. B247 will provide live results below for tonight’s action bow. Fights Tonight David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. 2: Co-feature Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas John Easter vs. Jesus Aguilar Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberger Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Alalshikh Wants To Match Benavidez-Morrell And Beterbiev-Bivol Winners Together Later This YearTonight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell -Preview & PredictionPrime Video PPV Official Weights: Benavidez vs. Morrell Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Morrell – Live ResultsAlalshikh Wants To Match Benavidez-Morrell And Beterbiev-Bivol Winners Together Later This YearTonight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell -Preview & Prediction Boxing News | Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Morrell – Live Results Last Updated on 02/01/2025