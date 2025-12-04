Ryan Garcia is taking a lot of criticism from fans today on social media for his living room training and selfies.

Howard Hughes Vibes

People are beginning to wonder if he’s taking his career seriously. They wonder why Ryan (24-2, 20 KOs) isn’t in the gym training rather than doing mitt work in the living room of his mansion, isolated in a Howard Hughes-type way.

He should be in the gym training with other fighters, not working out in seclusion and taking selfies. Like the late billionaire Hughes, Garcia has become isolated in his home. Instead of watching airplane movies endlessly, the way Howard did, Ryan does mitt workouts and takes pictures. He’s not locked in and could be heading for a loss in his next fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21st, 2026.

Selfies Over Sparring? Fans Aren’t Liking It

“I’m strong,” said Ryan Garcia in a post on X tonight, taking a selfie of himself with his shirt off, posing in a way that posters say is creepy.

Becoming rich with a huge $50 million fortune at 27 has hurt Ryan’s career. He looked terrible in his last fight, losing to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero by a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision on May 2, 2025. Now, Garcia has been given a title shot against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios

Money Changed Everything

Ryan was better off before he became rich, because at least he was training at the gym. His upcoming fight against Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) on February 21, 2026, is crucial for his career. Losing to him would be Garcia’s second straight defeat and would wreck the interest fans have in a rematch with Devin Haney next year.

Barrios is considered the weakest link among the champions at 147. So, getting beaten by him would be seen as the end of Garcia’s career. He could still fight, but he would be viewed as an Instagram fighter. He won’t be taken seriously by fans.