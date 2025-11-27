Devin Haney says he views his hoped-for rematch with Ryan Garcia as a “big fight for boxing” if it happens in 2026. The bout depends on Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) winning on February 21st against Mario Barrios.

Haney has once again done his part to position himself to get redemption with his victory against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. last Saturday night, on November 22nd. Now, the question is whether Garcia will come through.

“That fight is huge. I’ll be rooting for him. I want him to win so that we can get it on. I can get that redemption,” said Devin Haney to Ring Magazine about wanting Ryan Garcia to defeat Mario Barrios in February 2026, so he can get a rematch with him.

After Garcia’s loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero earlier this year on May 2, 2025, he’s in a position where he must get a win to redeem himself before a rematch with Haney would be viable. If Turki Alalshikh made the fight now with Garcia coming off a loss, there wouldn’t be as much excitement from boxing fans.

Ryan is viewed as a rich, over-hyped one-hit wonder, living off his upset win over Haney last year on April 20, 2024. He’s accumulated a $50 million fortune in just two years without ever winning a world title. So, he’s in a situation where he needs to get a win under his belt before facing Devin.

Garcia is picking what many fans view as the weakest link among the four champions at welterweight. Barrios has looked ragged in his last two fights, fighting to 12-round draws against 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao and fringe contender Abel Ramos.

“I think it’s a big fight for boxing. It’s a lot of unanswered question marks there for both sides. That fight is going to happen,” said Haney about him and Kingry.