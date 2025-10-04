We all know reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk relishes a challenge, and, as such, Usyk will want to fight Fabio Wardley should Wardley get past Joseph Parker later this month. Wardley himself shares this belief, primarily because he has an exciting style, and that Usyk, “a natural born entertainer,” will want to give the fight to the fans. In truth, nobody knows what Usyk may do next, although fans do feel he will box at least once more, maybe twice more, before retiring.

Wardley says his style will make for an action-packed fight with Usyk, and that Usyk will be aware of this. But first, can Wardley, 19-0-1(18), come through the toughest test of his career by far, when he will rumble with Parker on October 25?

Usyk the Showman

“I think I’m an exciting fight for him,” Wardley said of Usyk when speaking with Sky Sports. “Boxing at the moment, with the landscape and the different options and things people have, he may see his career in a different direction, or may do something else. But I think I’m probably one of the most entertaining fighters out there at the moment, and I think he’s a natural-born entertainer inside and outside of the ring. So I think very much so, he’d enjoy a fight with me.”

Wardley, who has undoubtedly given us at least two thrillers thus far in his career, in fights with Frazer Clarke (a draw) and Justis Huni (a last-gasp KO turnaround of a win), is expected to thrill us again against Parker, win, lose, or draw.

Perhaps Usyk will be watching the fight, considering his next option. Usyk does enjoy sending the fans home happy, and maybe Wardley is right when he says the Ukrainian would get pumped up at the idea of meeting him in the ring, in a British ring.

Can Wardley Survive Parker?

But again, can Wardley get past Parker, 36-3(24)?

“The fight might be going a bit wayward, but, as a fighter and as a person, I will always believe that I’m always in there until the very end,” Fabio stated.

Parker, too, has a similar mindset and attitude.