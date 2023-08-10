Eddie Hearn says Crawford hasn’t received credit for Spence win

Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks Terence Crawford has been given a raw deal from fans for his victory over Errol Spence Jr last month.

Fans have only given Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) partial credit for the win, as they note quite correctly that Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) drained down from 190-200 lbs during camp and took much weight for him to beat a fighter like Crawford.

Hearn feels that Crawford should receive 100% credit, regardless of the physical condition Spence was in for a fight.

A win is a win, so Crawford should receive the same amount of credit he’d get if Spence were still in top form, firing on all eight cylinders like he was earlier in his career before the two horrific car crashes, retina tear, rib injury & his problems with ballooning weight.

Hearn may not realize that the casual boxing fans are giving Crawford full credit for his win, as they don’t follow the sport closely enough to know that Spence was weight drained and just a mere shadow of the fighter he’d been seven years ago DUI to car crashes, eye problem and his putting on massive amounts of weight in between fights.

“I said before; I thought he’d win the fight by stoppage. He’s just an incredible talent,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts that Terence Crawford would beat Errol Spence Jr.

“I don’t like it when people start saying, ‘Errol Spence looked old, he struggles at the weight, the car crash affected him, the eye retina tear affected him.’ The reality is, and I said in the build-up to that fight, those things will take their toll on you.

“Errol Spence has been making 147. I remember when he made it against Kell Brook. What was that, five years ago, when he first won the title?

“He was tired at the weight then. So you can imagine he’s tired at the weight now, and you can’t afford to be anywhere near tight the way against someone as brilliant as Terence Crawford.

“I just don’t like the way that sometimes Crawford doesn’t get the credit because people are looking for excuses. I figure 154. I think it might be a better weight for Errol Spence, but it won’t be a different result.

“Maybe but he’s coming from 135. He’s just an exceptional fighter, and although Errol Spence has got a great mindset, Terence Crawford is a beast mentally.

“The one thing that actually p***s me off a little bit is that Terence Crawford is nowhere near the star that he should be when you listen to his story, and I’m only learning about a lot of it now.

“It’s really taken this moment for people to see your personality because he’s been poorly promoted. I saw him in an interview saying, ‘I refused to leave Omaha, Nebraska. People said to me you’ve got to move to LA; you’ve got to move to New York and all this.

“You kind of diminish your media opportunities sometimes by being & staying there and I just think he wasn’t promoted correctly. When you think he’s a two-time undisputed champion, he’s American, he’s got a great personality,” said Hearn.