Hopkins Sees Charlo Giving Canelo “A Nightmare,” Says The Longer The Fight Goes, The More Canelo Will Start Showing His Age

As fans are aware, it has now been made official: Canelo Alvarez will defend his unified super-middleweight titles against unified 154 pound champ Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on September 30th, the fight, dubbed “Undisputed Vs. Undisputed” to be staged at the T-Mobile Arena. And one man who says he feels the fight could turn out to be a “nightmare” for Canelo is Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

Speaking with Fight Hype, B-Hop, AKA The Alien, AKA The Executioner, said that in his opinion Canelo will have to score an early win or else he will “start showing his age.” Hopkins feels Charlo – who is the same age as Canelo but has had a whole lot less fights – will bring a different style to that which Canelo, 59-2-2(39) has seen.

“His style is totally different from the styles that Canelo has fought,” Hopkins said of Charlo, 35-1-1(19). “[Charlo is] younger, more determined to prove that Canelo’s time has been great, but it’s up. I just believe that Canelo will have to get him out of there early. The later the fight goes, the more Canelo will start showing not only his age, but he’ll start showing the success he’s been enjoying for so long is starting to look different. I see hard-earned, skilful moments in that fight where [Charlo], who wants to prove himself, will come out and show us something that we knew he had but he’s never had to show it till he steps in with Canelo. Canelo elevates Charlo.”

Hopkins added how, based on style, Charlo really could prove to be a “nightmare” for the Mexican superstar. It has been said by a few people – Oscar De La Hoya for one – that Canelo, who recently turned 33, is past his best and is starting to show his age along with some wear and tear. Also, some people who know Canelo have said he has started drinking and that he is enjoying himself outside of the ring. Has Canelo, who is super-rich and has already achieved so, so much, lost a good deal of his hunger?

Maybe, and B-Hop feels Charlo, with his good boxing skills and his desire, will expose this come September 30. Others feel Canelo will be just too big and strong for Charlo, who will be coming up two full weight divisions for the fight.

It’s an interesting fight, and a good case can be made, indeed has been made, for both Canelo and Charlo winning.

Who are YOU picking?