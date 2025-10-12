Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis can beat everyone at 154, 160, and 168, including Terence Crawford. Last night’s first-round knockout victory for Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) over Uisma Lima has convinced Hearn that he’s unbeatable in those three weight classes.

(Credit: Emma Brawley Matchroom Boxing)

Hearn’s Three-Division Vision for ‘Boots’

Hearn says Ennis is “coming for everybody,” but he believes he still needs to “earn” the fight against Crawford because he won’t face him unless there’s a lot of money on the line.

“There is nobody at 154, 160, and dare I say 168 who can beat this guy,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing about Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis after his win over Uisma Lima last Saturday night.

Hearn won’t have too many fans disagreeing about Ennis beating everyone at 154 and 160. At 168, it would be harder for him to defeat the top guys, like Christian Mbilli, Lester Martinez, and Osleys Iglesias, due to their size and power. Crawford wouldn’t be a problem because of his age, low work rate, and tendency to avoid contact.

“We’re coming for everybody, one man [Terence Crawford] included. But we got to earn that fight. Oscar De La Hoya said, ‘There’s only one man at 154.’ Line them up and he’ll piece them up, Vergil Ortiz will get destroyed by Jaron Ennis,” said Hearn.

Will Time Run Out Before the Super-Fight Happens?

The problem that Hearn has with his three-to-four-fight plan for ‘Boots’ Ennis to follow before fighting Crawford is that Omaha, Nebraska, native may retire by the time he finishes that plan. Hearn wants Ennis to capture the four titles at 154, and that could take over a year.

Crawford’s Legacy Math: Risk vs. Mount Rushmore

With Crawford turning 39 in 2026, he’s not likely to stay around long enough for Ennis to fight him. Also, with Terence concerned about being one of the top 4 all-time greats on the Mount Rushmore of boxing, he’s not likely to want to fight ‘Boots’ a year from now, especially with him destroying his opponents the way he did to Uisma Lima and Eimantas Stanionis.

For someone who is focused on his legacy, being calculated about who he fights, Crawford might not want to risk his Mount Rushmore placement by taking on the young ‘Boots’ and wind up like Lima. If Crawford were an old-school fighter like those on the Mount Rushmore of boxing, he’d fight Ennis. The all-time greats were cherry pickers who waited until someone was old or washed before choosing to fight them.

The all-time greats = Mount Rushmore of Boxing

Sugar Ray Robinson

Muhammad Ali

Joe Louis

Henry Armstrong

Jeepers Isaac has been covering boxing since 2020, bringing readers sharp ringside insights and timely analysis on the sport’s biggest moments.