Ryan Garcia fired back on social media at Bill Haney for calling him “delusional” earlier today, saying he’s still bitter about the “a** whipping” he gave to his son, Devin, last year.

Kingry initially let loose the dogs of war first in his live post when he said he Haney’s “real dad,” and reminding fans how he beat Dev from “pillar to post.”

“Can’t get over that a** whipping. Bros cooked and cracked out. Love you, Bill. You’re cooked, fam,” said Ryan Garcia on X, responding to Bill Haney’s social media post earlier today, questioning his mental state.

Ryan didn’t go full nuclear by pointing out that Haney has looked nothing like the fighter he once was since that fight. Haney looked so off in his last two fights against Brian Norman Jr. and Jose Ramirez that commentator Tim Bradley suspects he has PTSD.

“Is this man high, drunk, or delusional? Henry, come get your clown; we want the guy who knocked your son down and beat him up. You remember the same Rolly you didn’t want to rematch? Ryan is unfocused, too emotional, and has too many excuses. Send Rolly. We’re ready,” said Bill Haney earlier today on X.

Bill needs to think carefully before he pulls the trigger on Devin facing WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) in a unification fight. That move could blow up in his face with Romero crushing Haney with his power and size.

In Rolly’s 12-round unanimous decision win over Ryan earlier this year on May 2, he looked like a solid junior middleweight after he rehydrated. Romero is big, rugged, and he hits hard. That’s kryptonite for any fighter that has a chin problem and is gun-shy.