Dillian Whyte Wants Dominic Breazeale Fight On April 20th – aims to become mandatory for WBC champ Wilder

Dillian Whyte has moved on from the “dead” Anthony Joshua fight. Speaking live tonight on Sky Sports alongside promoter Eddie Hearn, Whyte stated that he is moving his career forward now that he will not be challenging Joshua in April as he had hoped, and that he will next fight one of the three big names Hearn is trying to line up for an April 20th show at The O2 in London.





The three names Hearn has put forth are Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and Dominic Breazeale and, when asked which of these three he would pick, Whyte did not hesitate: “I want Breazeale,” Whyte said. “The big man has only lost once and he’s the mandatory for Deontay Wilder with the WBC, even though he’s ranked number-three and I’m number-one. I don’t understand that, but hopefully we can get to the bottom of this once and for all and I’ll beat him and Wilder will grow the stones and he’ll accept the fight.”

So, if Whyte gets his way it will be the two once-beaten WBC contenders duking it out in London in April. A good fight, a solid match-up, Whyte Vs. Breazeale could go either way. Whyte, 25-1(18) has been more active, what with Breazeale, 20-1(18) having had just one fight since November of 2017, this being a KO over Carlos Negron in December. But Breazeale, like Whyte beaten only by Joshua, is also extremely hungry for a fight with Wilder (the two having had that altercation in the hotel lobby back in February of 2017, after Wilder had beaten Gerald Washington and Breazeale had overcome the tough challenge of Izuagbe Ugonoh).

Breazeale is a big guy, he has boxed in the UK before and he has in the past called for a fight with Whyte. Now, if Hearn can get Whyte what he wants, these two punchers will collide and the winner will be right in line to challenge Wilder. But can Wilder defeat Tyson Fury in their anticipated rematch?





Whoever it is that holds the WBC belt, Whyte will surely have to be accommodated later this year if he can get Breazeale out of the way.