Manny Pacquiao Asks The Fans Who He Should Fight Next

Superstar Manny Pacquiao is looking at his next fight. The all-time great who looked excellent in winning a comprehensive unanimous decision over Adrien Broner in his most recent fight, and before that stopped and subsequently retired Lucas Matthysse, is being called out by a number of big names. Keith Thurman called out Pac-Man after his own comeback win (the tough decision win over Josesito Lopez), Jeff Horn has called for a return fight with the superstar he upset via decision in the summer of 2017, and Mikey Garcia has expressed interest in fighting Pacquiao after his big March fight with Errol Spence.





But who will Manny choose for his next bout? Pacquiao might even let his fans do the picking for him. Taking to social media yesterday, Pac-Man wrote the following short message: “Looking forward to my next fight! Who do you think it should be?”

There are a number of fine welterweights out there who we would like to see Pacquiao, even the 40 year old version, take on, but it will come down to who is available and who isn’t. With age against him, Pacquiao likely has only a limited amount of time in which to fight before, finally, he slows down and heads to the exit door. If Manny wishes to fight again this summer, or maybe even sooner (providing the scratched cornea he suffered in the Broner win causes him no further issues) – who would be available?

Thurman, perhaps, if he wishes to fight again so quickly after his far tougher than expected comeback fight with Lopez, could get it on with the eight-division ruler next. Pacquiao has firmly ruled out any desire to fight Horn a second time, so we fans can cross the Australian off the list. Maybe Pacquiao will hear fans calling for that still-possible return with Floyd Mayweather? Or maybe Pacquiao will fight someone we really do not expect (the winner of the Shawn Porter-Yordenis Ugas fight for example).





It’s great that Manny is asking his fans who he should fight next, but of course, the decision will be his, and should be his. In terms of top-10 fighters who have nothing lined up over the coming four months or so, there are not too many fighters to point at. Pretty much all the top 147 pounders have a fight scheduled. Expect Thurman. If there’s enough fan interest, this one could conceivably happen this summer.