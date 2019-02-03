RESULTS: Kovalev Gains Revenge Over Alvarez; Valdez Knocks Out Tommasone

Sergey Kovalev gained a measure of revenge, and in the process, regained his title. Kovalev bested Eleider Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) via unanimous decision to win the WBO light heavyweight world title, becoming a three-time world champion.





The scores were 116-112 (2X) and 120-108.

Alvarez knocked out Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) in seven rounds last August. This time, Kovalev controlled the action with his jab, and in the 12th round, he stunned Alvarez with an assortment of blows.

“We worked a lot on my jab,” Kovalev said. “Right now, I am working with {trainer} Buddy {McGirt} the way I was when I was an amateur





“After this, I want unification fights.”

Said Alvarez: “I don’t see myself as a loser tonight, but I do give him credit, especially in that 12th round. I think that he went out and proved that he wanted to win.”

In the end, the judges were in agreement, and Kovalev is a champion once again.

Valdez Knocks Out Tommasone, Retains Featherweight Title

After nearly 11 months out of the ring recovering from a broken jaw, WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez did not miss a beat. Valdez made the fifth defense of his title, notching a seventh-round TKO over the previously unbeaten Carmine Tommasone.

Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) scored a pair of knockdowns in the fourth, the first one coming courtesy of a counter right hand and the second one via a left hook to the belt line.

Valdez knocked down Tommasone again in the sixth, which spelled the beginning of the end for the game Italian. Early in the seventh, an uppercut floored Tommasone, and the referee immediately stopped the fight.

“I was very excited. I kind of didn’t want to get too crazy in there. It was tough the first round to get {my rhythm},” Valdez said. “But finally, I got the job done. I congratulate him. He’s a great fighter. I wish him nothing but the best.

“We started 2019 well. The sky’s the limit.”