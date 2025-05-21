Dillian Whyte Says He Will “Fight For The Title One More Time”

37 year old Dillian Whyte insists he is not done yet. For though Whyte has in truth not looked too good in a fight in some time, he believes he can still get himself another shot at the world heavyweight title. Whyte, 31-3(21) has fought just three times since his failed challenge of Tyson Fury, this back in April of 2022, Fury then the world champion. And to repeat, Whyte has not looked good, with him beating Jermain Franklin in a close fight, and then Christian Hammer and Ebenezer Tetteh in low-key bouts.

But now, Whyte says he will “fight for the title one more time.” And Whyte says he will give his all in order to do so. Whyte, speaking with The Ring, said he will take a comeback fight on June 7, this on the Fabio Wardley-Justis Huni card in Ipswich, and that he then aims to get a “big fight in July or August.” It’s not clear who this big fight would be against.

Whyte still dreams of gold—but can his body keep up?

But Whyte still believes he can become world heavyweight champion.

“I’m serious about having a last run at it again and possibly fighting for the world title,” Whyte said. “So I want to put myself in the position that when it comes I’m not just there to take part but I’m going there with a high chance of winning because I will have some momentum behind me. So this is about staying busy to put myself in a better position to give the fans big fights. I’ve got a few more moves in me yet. I want to fight for the title one more time. I’ll give everything I have left in my body to get there.”

Heavyweight reality check: One last shot or one fight too far?

But that’s the thing – how much has Whyte got left to offer at this stage in his career? It’s tough to see Whyte getting as far as challenging for a world title again, much less winning it. But then again, as Whyte says, one big win and a heavyweight can be right back knocking on the door. Whyte craves another fight with Anthony Joshua, and a win there would possibly get Whyte another chance.

But can Whyte get Joshua into the ring with him again? Can Whyte get that momentum he speaks about, this by winning two or three fights on the spin? First up, let’s see how Whyte looks in his ring return in June. For Whyte’s sake, he better turn up in far better physical shape compared to how he was in the Tetteh fight in December.