Julio Cesar Chavez Predicts Brutal Canelo Knockout Over Crawford: “Six or Seven Rounds”

Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez – for many the single greatest Mexican fighter ever – says he is interested in the upcoming fight between his countryman Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, but he makes it clear he sees only one winner. Some good judges do feel “Bud,” a superb boxer who has amazing skills, has it in him to pull off the upset over the naturally heavier man.

But Chavez, like the majority of the fans, feels Canelo will simply be too strong and powerful in the fight that will be fought at 168 pounds. Crawford as we know, began his world title reign down at 135 pounds. And Chavez says “there are weight classes for a reason.”

Chavez says Crawford is chasing money—not legacy

“Canelo will knock him out in six or seven rounds,” Chavez said to ES News on the Canelo-Crawford fight. “Crawford is a good fighter but there’s weight classes [for a reason].”

Crawford has never come close to being stopped or knocked out in any fight he has had, yet he has of course never boxed as high as 168 pounds before. Crawford is going for history in the Canelo challenge, yet Chavez feels Crawford “is going for the money” as far as taking the Canelo fight.

“It’s really an uneven fight,” Chavez said when speaking with Fight Hub TV. “Crawford is a great fighter, but Canelo is out of his league. Crawford is going for the money, and Canelo is going to knock him out.”

Betting odds, public doubt, and Crawford’s biggest test

It would perhaps be a real shock seeing Crawford knocked out or stopped, simply because we’ve never seen it happen before. But Chavez is firm in his opinion, and other experts do agree with the Mexican icon.

It’s up to Crawford to really show his greatness and somehow win this, the most challenging fight of his career.

As far as the betting odds for the fight go, DraftKings have Canelo as a significant favourite, this at -195, with Crawford currently listed by the betting site at +155. Some fans may feel these odds in favour of Canelo should in fact be bigger. As far as Canelo scoring a KO over Crawford, that result is currently listed at +330.

Will there be a lot of money wagered on this fight, or will fans choose to not risk their money?