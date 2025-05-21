Devin Haney’s Father Unleashes a Conspiracy: Bill Haney Claims Teofimo Lopez’s Interest in ‘Boots’ Ennis is a Calculated Escape from His Son

Bill Haney is talking crazy, saying the only reason Teofimo Lopez is trying to get a fight against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is because he’s “running from Devin Haney.” Bill doesn’t say how he came up with this wacky theory of Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) running from Devin, because that would be the far easier fight for Teo.

(Credit: Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom)

Haney’s performance against Jose Ramirez was one of the worst at the Times Square event on May 2nd. It was supposed to have been a tune-up fight to help boost Haney’s stock after his loss to Ryan Garcia, but he looked shell-shocked and in a state of terror throughout much of the battle.

Bill Haney’s Latest Rant

“The biggest name for Teofimo Lopez is Devin Haney. Absolutely,” said Bill Haney to Tha Boxing Voice when asked if he believes the Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney fight is bigger than the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Teofimo fight. “Just like the WBC tournament, he moves in the other direction. He keeps moving the goalpost as if the check is not coming from Turki and the Saudis.”

If Bill thinks he can lure Teofimo away from fighting Boots, he’s wasting his time. Teofimo believes it’s his best chance to land the pot of gold. The fact that Turki Alalshikh is interested in making that fight confirms that he’s made the right choice. Bill’s best hope of turning Teofimo away from fighting Ennis is by talking to Turki and trying to convince him to make the Lopez-Devin fight. I doubt Turki will go for it, but it’s worth a try if Bill is desperate to make that fight.

“Money is not a problem, right? So, you’re acting like you’re looking for Boots. Man, knock it off. You know why you’re looking for Boots because you’re running from Devin Haney. So, you think putting Boots name out there, you think putting Crawford’s name out there. If you think that’s going to deter it. But I don’t think so,” said Bill.