Dillian Whyte Pulls Out Of Fight With Joe Joyce!

In disappointing news, it’s been reported by numerous sources that Dillian Whyte, 31-3(21) has pulled out of his upcoming fight with fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce, 16-3(15). As fans know, the two veteran sluggers were to have fought one another on an all-heavyweight bill in Manchester on April 5. But now, reports say Whyte has suffered an as yet undisclosed injury and the powers that be are currently trying to find a suitable short-notice opponent for Joyce.

Time is not on the side of either man here, and Whyte, if he’s to be out of action for a long period of time, may not find himself getting too many more big-fight opportunities. Joyce – who interestingly pulled out of his fight of last Saturday (March 1), this to have been a tune-up type bout against Patrick Korte – will now be hoping he will still see action in a little over a month’s time.

Talk Sport report that Jermain Franklin is one of three names in the running to step in and replace Whyte. Franklin, who lost decisions to Anthony Joshua and to Whyte, is a solid fighter to be sure, but fans really were looking forward to a slugfest between Joyce and Whyte. Franklin is more of a boxer than a slugger, and as much as he might actually defeat Joyce should he in fact fight him next month, the action doesn’t figure to be as thrilling (or as sloppy, come to that).

Pull-outs are unfortunately part of the game, and as gutted as Joyce is sure to be here, all we can do is wish Whyte a speedy recovery. But will Joyce Vs. Whyte still go ahead in the future? Not if Joyce loses against whoever it is he fights on April 5th, if “The Juggernaut” does in fact fight on the scheduled date.

Remaining on the card will be Lawrence Okolie Vs. Richard Riakporhe, David Adeleye Vs. Jeamie TKV, with Delicious Orie to box his pro debut that night.