Tank Davis Says He Wants Lamont Roach Rematch “Soon, Like End Of May”

While huge controversy continues to swirl around the Gervonta Tank Davis-Lamont Roach fight, its decision of a draw, and the “knee-gate” episode that took place in the ninth round, fans are calling for an immediate, no ifs or buts rematch. To this end, Davis seems to be in full agreement. Despite what he said immediately after Saturday’s fight, when Tank suggested a rematch with the obviously oh, so deserving Roach might not be his next fight, the WBA lightweight champ seems to have had a change of heart since.

Taking to social media yesterday, Tank wrote the following short message and posted it on his X page:

“The rematch can be soon too…..like [the] end of May.”

So, let’s hope this rematch does come and soon. The first fight (and there simply has to be a second fight, maybe even a third, who knows) was no classic, but there sure was a massive amount of controversy that led to a massive amount of screaming and shouting afterwards. Who really won the fight? What on earth was referee Steve Willis doing when he stopped counting after Tank took a knee in that ninth round?

And now, the question is, who wins the return fight? Above all, let’s just hope there is nothing controversial about the second fight between these two, or about the final decision especially.

Roach won but was robbed on Saturday, this in the opinion of most people you ask. Tank now needs to put right this wrong, and ideally he needs to do it in style. But is Gervonta Tank Davis the great fighter he and his fans and supporters think he is?

Maybe we’ll get an answer some time in the month of May. We are just into the third month of the year, but it seems that when the year comes to an end and we all look back, what went down at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York will be remembered as the controversy of 2025.