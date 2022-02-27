Dillian Whyte Breaks His Silence (But Not Because Of His Own Fight)

For some people, it takes something truly shocking to get them to speak out. Dillian Whyte, who is usually quite the talker, has been uncharacteristically silent these past few weeks (or is it months?) – this ahead of his huge WBC title shot against Tyson Fury. Whyte has been silent, vanished from public view and from social media. But last night’s disgrace of a decision in Glasgow, Scotland, where Josh Taylor was so very controversially awarded a 12 round split decision over rightful winner Jack Catterall, has forced Whyte to break his silence.

“Disgusting,” Whyte wrote on a social media post.

Whyte hasn’t said much, and he will now get back to training for his April 23 date with Fury, but his one-word tweet really does say it all. Everyone aside from Taylor and his immediate family knows last night’s decision was a bad one, a disgrace – it was indeed disgusting. As soon as last night’s verdict was read out in Glasgow, a huge sense of shock and outrage was felt and heard around the boxing world.

The sport we all love has given us some bad decisions over the years, and it will unfortunately continue to do so, and no-one seems to have any idea about what can be done about it.

Here are some other reactions boxing folk have had over Taylor WS12 Catterall:

“It’s disgusting, I don’t even know what to say,” Jamie Moore, Catterall’s trainer.

“Paddy Power have announced that they’re refunding bets on Jack Catterall to win and have described the split decision for Josh Taylor as an ‘absolute robbery’,” from Michael Benson.

“I’m the proudest Scotsman in history but Jack Catterall was just robbed of a world title there in Scotland. Can’t believe I’m saying it but I have to be honest,” Alex Arthur.

“I’m actually embarrassed because I’m promoting this event,” Ben Shalom of BOXXER.

What do you guys think – should Taylor go back on his vow of not granting Catterall a return fight?