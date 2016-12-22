Dillian Whyte-Bermane Stiverne final eliminator for shot at Wilder could take place – Whyte wants it

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has Tweeted how he and Bermane Stiverne could soon meet in a final WBC eliminator, the winner to challenge champ Deontay Wilder. As fans know, former WBC heavyweight champ Stiverne was to have fought Alexander Povetkin this past Saturday, the winner to face Wilder, but Povetkin failed a drugs test and fought late sub Johann Duhaupas instead (winning by violent 6th-round KO).





Whyte was last seen thrilling fans with his 12-round split decision win over Dereck Chisora, in a fight that was an epic slugfest. There is talk of a possible Whyte-Chisora rematch, so great was the December 10 war, but Whyte also said he wants bigger fights if they are out there for him. Obviously, a fight against Stiverne, with the winner guaranteed a shot at KO King Wilder, represents a bigger fight.

“Just hearing I might be fighting @BSTIVERNE as a final eliminator for @BronzeBomber let’s get it made @eddiehearn #BodySnatcher,” wrote Whyte on his Twitter page.

A good match-up, Whyte-Stiverne would match together youth and enthusiasm (Whyte) versus experience and proven punching power (Stiverne). As to which would win, fans would likely get a good, exciting fight in finding out. How much has Stiverne – who looked in great shape ahead of the scrapped Povetkin fight – got left? How far can Whyte – beaten only by reigning IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua – go?

As much as we’d all like to see that Whyte-Chisora rematch, Whyte will be making the smart move if he opts to fight Stiverne next instead.