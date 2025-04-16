Devin Haney’s Camp Eyes October Revenge Against Ryan Garcia, Using Jose Ramirez Bout on May 2nd to Sharpen Defense Against Left Hook Threat

Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney, says they’re using Jose Ramirez as preparation on May 2nd for the rematch with Ryan Garcia in October. That’s the fight that Bill and Devin (31-0, 15 KOs) want more than anything because they want to get revenge for what happened last April.

Targeting The Left

Bill feels that Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) has a powerful left hook, and they’re working on taking that away from him. If Devin can neutralize that weapon, the chances are he’ll be able to do the same against Ryan Garcia in the rematch.

Ramirez has more than a left hook in his offensive arsenal. If they focus just on that punch, they could get tagged by his right hand, which is equally dangerous. If Haney loses to Jose, he could still potentially fight Ryan in October.

It would be Turki’s call. He obviously wants that fight. It would be less interesting for fans if Haney faces Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero later this year if Ryan beats him on the May 2nd card. Not only would a fight between Haney and Rolly be one that doesn’t interest people, but it would be one that would be risky for Devin. Rolly can punch, and he does well against weaker fighters without power.

“We’re getting ready for this run to have an amazing year. Getting hit with that in the first round was something that was unexpected,” said Bill Haney to Cigar Talk, discussing how Devin Haney was hurt in his last fight against Ryan Garcia.

Bill shouldn’t count his chickens before they’ve hatched because this could be a miserable year for Devin. He could lose twice this year, and his career would end.

“Same Hook”