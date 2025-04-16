Is Fabio Wardley A Future Heavyweight Champ?

There is absolutely no doubt about it: Fabio Wardley, a fighter who had a white collar intro into the sport, not a legit amateur career, has come so far as a pro. Far further, already, than perhaps many people would have predicted going in. Now, if he can beat “Big Baby” Miller in his hometown fight in Ipswich on June 7, Wardley will get a shot at the ultimate, the world heavyweight title.

This is according to promoter Frank Warren, who told The Ring that if he can come through against Miller, which is a fight that will contest the WBA interim title, Wardley will get his shot within a year.

“If he wins this he will fight for the world title within 12 months,” the Queensbury boss said. “He beats him and he won’t sit around waiting, he will have a fight or two in between but a world title [shot] within a year.”

As Warren added, the Miller fight is a big test for Wardley. Some of us see this fight as THE toughest test yet for Wardley, who showed his heart and guts in his 12-round draw war with Frazer Clarke, and then his heavy-handed power in the rematch. For sure, if Fabio can take out Miller – as only Daniel Dubois has thus far managed, and this, Miller says, was because he took the fight on short-notice – he will have made a statement.

But can Wardley really go on and rule the world?

12 months is a long time in this sport, any come April/May of 2026, world ruler Oleksandr Usyk may well have either retired or have signed on for his final fight. If the titles do become fragmented, Wardley’s chances of winning a world title will of course improve, and Wardley against the likes of Daniel Dubois, Moses Itauma, Joe Parker, and others, would prove very interesting fights.

Or maybe, and hopefully not, when Warren says a world title for Fabio within 12 months if he beats Miller, he is referring to a fight against Kubrat Pulev, who holds a secondary (or a “thirdary” version) of the WBA title. If so, then, yes, Wardley absolutely becomes a “world” champion, as he would positively run through the ageing but still tough, and slow, Bulgarian.

But can Wardley, 18-0-1(17) become THE man at heavyweight? That’s a tough question. But then, Wardley is a tough guy, and a far more talented guy than plenty of us felt was the case at the start of his pro career journey.

Put it this way: no-one should ever write Fabio Wardley off. Let’s see how he looks against the trash-talking, ever so boastful Miller first, but assuming he does come through – and ideally in style – Wardley could get another opportunity to silence the doubters in big fights.

And one thing we can all agree on is the fact that it is easy to root for Wardley, a down to earth warrior who is willing to fight the best.