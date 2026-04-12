With the Rolly fight dead and Teofimo rebuilding his image, Benn has suddenly moved to the front of the line for Haney, along with Ryan Garcia.

By telling Benn to “stay away,” Haney is basically saying, “I made this look easy, and you made it look hard. We are not the same.”

The timing of the post tied directly to Benn’s unanimous decision win, which kept his name active at welterweight without delivering the kind of dominant finish some expected. Benn got the result on the cards, but the performance left room for comparison, especially given how Prograis has looked against top-level opposition in recent years.

Haney’s angle is clear. When he met Prograis in 2023, he controlled the fight from the start, scored a knockdown, and closed out a one-sided decision that removed any debate about the difference between them.

Benn’s unimpressive win over Prograis last Saturday night was the perfect promotional hook. Haney can spend the entire buildup reminding everyone he shut Prograis out, while Benn struggled at times.

Haney’s camp has floated September 5, 2026, for a Ryan Garcia rematch at Allegiant Stadium, but that fight is trapped in legal and financial red tape. Ryan is currently linked to a fight with Teofimo in July, which would leave Haney sitting out for far too long

If Haney wants to fight before the fall, Conor Benn is the only active option that carries enough notoriety to generate a respectable purse. By posting “stay away,” Haney is starting the negotiation by telling Benn he’s the B-side.

Because the Rolly Romero fight collapsed due to a lack of guaranteed money, Haney needs a partner with a built-in fanbase.

Since Turki Alalshikh likely won’t overpay for a non-unification bout, the Haney-Benn fight could land at The O2 or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Benn just fought.

Even if the US PPV numbers are modest, the UK gate and international rights for a Haney-Benn fight would likely dwarf what a Haney-Rolly fight could have generated in a half-empty Vegas arena.

The options are thin for Haney. With Teofimo Lopez’s stock at an all-time low after the Shakur Stevenson loss and Ryan Garcia tied up in legalities and July plans, Haney and Benn are effectively stuck with each other.

Haney has the WBO Welterweight title that he won against Brian Norman Jr., which Benn desperately wants for legitimacy. Benn has the popularity and villain energy that Haney needs to sell tickets.

The fight sells because it’s the most logical Big Fight left on the board. Benn’s struggle against Prograis actually makes the build-up more interesting because it gives Haney more villain material to work with. It won’t be a super-fight on the level of Crawford-Spence, but as a high-level crossroads match, it’s the best available option for both