Top Rank Signs Broadcast Deal With DAZN

The deal gives Top Rank a new broadcast partner after its long-running agreement with ESPN concluded in 2025. Since the contract ended, the company had been without a consistent television outlet while negotiations continued across the industry.

Top Rank’s roster includes several prominent fighters such as Teofimo Lopez, Keyshawn Davis, and Emanuel Navarrete, and the agreement provides a distribution platform for future events featuring those names.

Under the reported terms, each event will receive a license fee between $1 million and $1.25 million.

DAZN entered the boxing broadcast market in 2018 with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, signing a major eight-year deal reportedly valued at $1 billion. Matchroom and DAZN recently extended their partnership with a new five-year agreement.

At the time DAZN entered the sport, Arum was among the promoters critical of the model, once describing the platform as a “dead zone.” The new agreement now brings Top Rank onto the same service that carries events from Matchroom, Queensberry Promotions, and Golden Boy.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions began airing events on DAZN in April 2025, while Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions has worked with the streaming platform since 2018.

With multiple promoters now aligned under the same broadcaster, DAZN continues positioning itself as a central platform for boxing broadcasts worldwide.

Top Rank has promoted some of the sport’s biggest names across several decades, including Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao, and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Bob Arum first entered boxing promotion working with Muhammad Ali and helped stage historic events such as “The Rumble in the Jungle” and “Thrilla in Manila.”