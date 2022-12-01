Derek Chisora Makes Plea For “Fair Judging And A Fair Ref”

Derek Chisora has made an impassioned plea for “fair judges and a fair ref” ahead of this Saturday night’s trilogy fight with Tyson Fury. Chisora, speaking with Carl Frampton for BT Sport, claimed he actually deserved the decision when he fought Oleksandr Usyk a couple of years ago, adding how scored a knockdown over the Ukrainian southpaw, this in the 4th round (Usyk tripped over his foot).

There is no doubt, Chisora has suffered close decision losses that could have gone his way (see his first fight with Dillian Whyte and his first fight with Joseph Parker for two examples), even if most everybody was fine with the decision victory Usyk was awarded with over “War.” As far as Saturday’s fight is concerned, not too many fans seem to think the judges will be needed, that Fury will win by commanding stoppage. But Chisora wants a fair but firm third man in the ring at Tottenham.

“Let’s all be honest – on the Usyk fight, I was winning,” Chisora said. “I won that fight. I knocked him down, they didn’t give it to me. You know, this is a problem. You know, and I just hope for this fight on December 3rd that it will be fair judging and a fair ref. Because there’s so much going in this camp for me. I don’t want people to be biased. I just want people to come in with an open mind and be fair. Because I know for a fact I’m not coming to lay down. And he’s not coming to lay down, so we just want it to be – I just want it to be fair.”

To some, 38 year old Chisora (he will turn 39 on December 29th) will have earned something of a moral victory if he manages to hear the final bell and then the reading of the score cards on Saturday. As much as we all like and admire Chisora, 33-12(23) it’s tough to make a case for him winning the trilogy fight.

What do YOU guys think – will the judges’ score cards be needed on Saturday night?