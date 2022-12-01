Daniel Dubois Eager For Revenge Over Joe Joyce

“If We Fought Now It Would Be A Different Story”

Daniel Dubois will be in action on Saturday night, on the under card of the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora. Holder of the WBA “regular” title at heavyweight, the once-beaten Dubois is looking to put on an impressive display against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena, also beaten just once at 28-1(14) And after that, Dubois says he will be ready for the “big league.”

Dubois, who spoke with Nick Parkinson of ESPN, mentioned some big names – Fury, Usyk, Joshua – as the kind of fights he is aiming for in the not too distant future, but “Dynamite” is also determined to fight Joe Joyce again and beat him this time. In fact, Dubois says it would be “a different story” if he and Joyce fought now. As fans know, Joyce stopped Dubois in the 10th round back in November of 2020, “The Juggernaut” inflicting nasty damage on Dubois’ eye and taking his unbeaten record.

But Dubois says he is a “different fighter” since hooking up with trainer Shane McGuigan.

“I’m cleverer, sharper and I’m a more skilful hunter now,” Dubois said when speaking about the improvements he feels he has made under McGuigan. “If me and Joyce fought now it would be a different story. I’ve matured, learned, got tougher and I’m more aware of the dangers that can happen in the ring. I know not to get too sucked into the moment. I’m a new man now, the man of the future. I want to get that rematch and get my revenge, that was what really burned the fire and motivated me to get started again. I just need to keep winning until we meet again.”

Dubois has won three in a row since the painful loss to Joyce; all by stoppage. Dubois is a significant favourite over Lerena, with Dubois fans expecting to see another KO performance from the 25 year old. But as far as a return fight with Joyce goes, will Joyce be as interested in a rematch? Joyce is as we know aiming for a shot at the WBO title, ranked at No1 as he is along with being the WBO interim champ. What would Joyce have to gain from a second fight with a man he has already beaten? That said, Frank Warren did say a while back how Joyce and Dubois would definitely meet again. In the meantime, Dubois can afford no slip-ups against Lerena; a fighter who is also looking to springboard into the big league.