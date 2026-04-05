During one of the closing exchanges, after scoring a knockdown, Wilder could be heard telling Chisora, “I love you,” as he moved in to finish him.

Deontay has spoken before about the “Bronze Bomber” being a persona, and in that moment, the human side seemed to come through. He knew Chisora was defenseless and that the end was inevitable, so the line feels like a grim apology or a mercy warning before the final blow.

In a sport built on the “protect yourself at all times” mantra, seeing a fighter so dominant that they can pause to offer a sentimental goodbye while their opponent is vulnerable feels almost more intimidating than a standard knockout. It highlights just how much control Wilder felt he had in that moment.

Judges returned a split decision in Wilder’s favor, closing a contest that felt more like a test of durability than a clean performance from either side.

The “I love you” line quickly spread across social media after the fight, drawing attention to the contrast between the words and the situation they came in. Wilder later suggested he did not want to inflict unnecessary damage, which added some explanation to a moment that initially came across as out of place.

The fact that Chisora bought hamburgers for the team afterward is the perfect ending to the whole thing. It turns a chaotic split decision into a real moment of sportsmanship.

The clip has already become the lasting image from a bout that, on the scorecards, will only be remembered as a split-decision win.