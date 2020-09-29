Dereck Chisora Says He’s “Stronger” Than Joshua, Fury, Whyte, Wilder

“I’m Stronger, Crazier And I Want It More”

The biggest question going into the October 31 clash between former unified cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and veteran heavyweight warhorse Dereck Chisora is, will sheer physical strength be able to overcome sheer skill, class and boxing ability? We just don’t know how well Usyk, 17-0(13) will do up at heavyweight, the unbeaten southpaw having had just the one fight there; this a win over high-level journeyman/former contender Chazz Witherspoon back in October of last year.

As special as 33 year old Usyk was down at 200 pounds, how will he cope with the bulk, the strength and the power of the heavyweights? Chisora is certain the upcoming fight will not end well for Usyk. In fact, speaking with Sky Sports, “War,” as Chisora likes to be known as these days (and he’s sure earned the nickname), said that not only is he stronger than Usyk, he is also stronger than Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Deontay Wilder.

Chisora, who has lost nine fights yet remains as hungry as ever, says the sheer pressure he will put on Usyk will be “unbelievable.”

“I am not losing, I’m going all out, guns blazing,” Chisora said. “You know, when you want something badly, what you will do for it. I’ll go through this man. Whatever he has got, he’ll need more to stop me. The way I will come for him will be unbelievable. I will go through him. I don’t think, in the heavyweight game, there is anybody stronger than me right now. Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder? No, they aren’t stronger than me. I’m stronger, crazier and I want it more.”

Over the years, Chisora, 32-9(23) has often been a fighter fans were not sure about ahead of a fight; which version of Chisora would show up – Chisora the warrior, a man willing to give it his all (see his battles with Robert Helenius, Whyte, rival turned trainer/manager David Haye, Carlos Takam) or Chisora the just-go-through-the-motions fighter (see his losses to Kubrat Pulev, Agit Kabayel and Fury-II). It seems, judging by what he’s saying, we can rely on getting the warrior version on October 31.

But will even that be enough against the clever, tricky and masterful boxing brain of Usyk? Will 36 year old Chisora be able to find the target with his blazing guns? It really is a fascinating fight. Chisora just might be the strongest heavyweight out there today – both mentally and physically. When he’s turned on. That version of Chisora really has to be nailed to the canvas to be beaten. It’s really not too hard to picture Chisora marching right through Usyk’s punches on the night.

So who wins: the stronger, arguably more determined fighter, or the cleverer, more finely skilled boxer? Will YOU be paying for this one?