Dereck Chisora ready & willing to fight Deontay Wilder

Dereck “War’ Chisora says he’s ready and willing to fight Deontay Wilder next if the contest is offered to him. The former world title challenger Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) says he wants to fight two or three times in 2022, so a bout with Wilder makes sense.

Promoter Eddie Hearn would like to make the fight between the 38-year-old and Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) because it makes sense right now.

Wilder has lost his last two fights by knockout to Tyson Fury, and he needs an important match that will prove to the boxing world that he’s still an elite-level fighter.

If Wilder can’t beat Chisora, then it will show that the fans are right about him being washed up.

Chisora’s career is in worse shape having lost his last three fights and is coming off a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision last month on December 18th to Joseph Parker in Manchester, England.

That was the worst performance from Chisora since his 12 round majority decision to Agit Kabayel in 2017. Parker dropped Chisora three times in the bout, putting him down in rounds four, seven, and eight.

If not for Parker fading in the championship rounds, he likely would have continued to drop Chisora.

Dereck Chisora open to Wilder fight

“I’m trying to get two fights or three fights this year,” said Dereck Chisora to Talksport. “I’m open to anything, I love fighting,” said Chisora when told that Eddie Hearn wants to put a fight together against Wilder.

“If I have to fight Deontay Wilder, I don’t care. I’ll fight. I don’t like anything easy. I like to live in the fast lane, and that’s why I live in London,” said Chisora.

Wilder hasn’t spoken up about whether he’d be interested in fighting Chisora, but given his silence, it’s likely he doesn’t want to fight him.

Losing to Tyson Fury is forgivable, but if Wilder were to lose to Chisora, he would be written off by fans.

Chisora says his trainer Coldwell “fired himself”

“It means he’s fired himself. He’s done,” said Chisora when told that his trainer Dave Coldwell said he wouldn’t train Dereck if he chooses to fight Wilder. “In America or London, whatever. I’ve got trainers that can train me for that style to beat him, and that’s it.

“Dave Coldwell has said he won’t train me for that fight, so he’s already pushed himself out of the money. So he’s out. I could beat anybody if I want to,” said Chisora when asked if he can beat Deontay.

“It’s a fighting game. It’s how you lost a fight and how you win a fight is the most important thing. When I fight, people go, ‘I’m watching this fight live.’ They’re getting tickets to watch it,” said Chisora.

Coldwell says he won’t train Chisora if he fights Wilder because that’s a match that he doesn’t want to be a part of. Not surprisingly, Chisora isn’t changing his mind about being open to the fight with Wilder.

Dereck wants to entertain

“This is a business that I’m trying to do for myself,” Chisora continued. “I’m trying to give the fans what they want to see.

“If people love you, they’ll buy those forty-pound tickets, those ringside tickets. If they love you and want to see you, they’ll buy those. But if they like you, they’ll watch it on a replay later on after.

“When AJ announces a fight, it sells out, it’s a show. People want that because they know he can bang and can knock a man out. People want to see that stuff.

“Yeah, you train every day, but if people don’t love you, they’re not going to buy nothing off you. So my aim is to give the public what they want,” said Chisora.

The willingness to entertain resulted in Chisora taking a lot of punishment in his last three fights and he seems to be getting a little too often.