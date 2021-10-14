Deontay Wilder’s first words after loss to Tyson Fury, congratulates Gypsy King

Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder spoke his first words on Thursday since his 11th round KO loss to Tyson Fury last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although a little late in giving WBC heavyweight champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) credit for his great win, Wilder nonetheless congratulated him for his victory in a statement on Twitter.

Interestingly, Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) saved his congratulatory message to Fury until the bottom of his long statement, saying these words:

“Last but not least, I would like to congratulate gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime,” said Wilder.

What upset Fury last Saturday night was Wilder saying that he had had no respect for him after the fight.

After all the accusations that had been said by Wilder leading up to the fight, he should have said something to Fury after their exciting war last Saturday.

But it’s better late than never from Wilder, and it’s great that he finally said something to Fury to give him that respect.

Teddy Atlas reacts to Wilder not shaking Fury’s hand

“First of all, he was concussed. You don’t need a doctor to tell you that he was concussed, believe me,” said Teddy Atlas on The Fight Game with Teddy Atlas about Wilder choosing not to shake Fury’s hand after the fight.

“To have to do that immediately after you’ve been concussed, that is part of the scenario. We always want to see a gracious guy in defeat. Sometimes you don’t want to see a good loser.

“You want to see gentlemanly behavior. Wilder is not a good loser. Part of it is he’s arrogant. I don’t think he has the greatest personality in the world.

“Some guys hate losing and with some guys, it’s their protective system. Part of what he [Deontay] finds is his disdain for losing.

“I would have liked to have seen a handshake. I would have liked to have seen an acknowledgment from Wilder.

‘Hey, we did something special, brother. You were great, I was great. We just taught a lot of people out there how to behave in one of the most difficult situations in life.’

“What Wilder did when he was gassed was beyond physical. What Fury did after he got dropped twice was beyond physical.

“Wilder wasn’t saying these nasty derogatory things. He just wouldn’t acknowledge his handshake.

“He wouldn’t give back what was offered to him in that way. That bothered a lot of people.

“Wilder has a certain personality that not everybody is going to like. Who knows what’s truly behind it.

“I know he has a great story that I do like. He started boxing at 19 or 20. He started late,” said Atlas about Wilder.