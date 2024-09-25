Deontay Wilder Transformed Into a Sissy – Derek Chisora

Derek Chisora says Deontay Wilder has been transformed into a “sissy” by trainer Malik Scott in the three years they’ve worked together. Chisora states that Malik took what initially was a “lion” when he became his trainer in 2021 and turned him into a “cat.”

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has a 1-2 record since Malik took over as his coach for his third fight against Tyson Fury in October 2021. During those three years, Deontay’s only win came against his old sparring partner, journeyman Robert Helenius.

Chisora says he messaged Wilder, telling him to “get rid” of Malik, but he’s failed to do so, and his career has nosedived. He’s lost his last two fights against Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker. Those were fights that Wilder was supposed to win, but he wouldn’t throw his right hand and spent much of the time circling the ring.

Luckily for Deontay, he’s wealthy. So, his career falling apart under Malik’s watch isn’t as bad as it would be if he were poor and struggling to make a living. Still, it’s surprising that Wilder hasn’t fired Scott, and you have to wonder if he feels like he can’t get himself to do what needs to be done.

“He teamed up with Malik Scott, and he took a lion and converted him into a cat,” said Derek Chisora to Secondsout about the negative impact trainer Malik Scott has had on the game of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder since taking over as his coach in 2021.

“I’m upset. I even messaged Deontay Wilder. I’m like, ‘You need to get rid of Malik. He is wack. If he’s not hungry enough to train you to be an animal, what’s the point?’ The fight he [Deontay] lost against Joseph Parker. He was not supposed to lose that fight,” said Chisora.

Wilder’s loss to Joseph Parker in December 2023 was especially bad because he made a mediocre heavyweight look good by moving and not throwing punches. Parker was an average fighter who had already been knocked out by Joe Joyce and was a defensive guy with a chin problem. I couldn’t believe how poor Wilder looked against Parker because he wasn’t throwing anything, and he was there to be beaten if he’d thrown a few right hands.

“With Zhang, he was not meant to lose that fight,” said Chisora. “You give this guy [Malik Scott] a big role, and he doesn’t show you anything. You don’t even chuck your right hand anymore. I’m not picking on Malik. I’m just upset with Malik because he’s let us down as a community by taking one of our best athletes and making him into a [wimp].”

Wilder will be turning 39 next month on October 22, and it might be too late for his career to be saved by dumping Malik. Still, it would be worth a try. If he got rid of Malik, he could find someone who could hypnotize him into being the “lion” that he once was and start throwing his right hands again.

If Wilder ever fights a guy who leans on him the way Fury did, he’s to follow what Oleksandr Usyk did against him by shoving him really hard. Usyk prevented Fury from using his mauling by shoving him, and he was forced to box.

“That’s what upsets me. I love Malik. That’s what upset me. If a brother [Wilder] comes to you, and you’ve made him into a sissy. That’s why I’m upset,” said Chisora.

Wilder should have hired an experienced coach with a track record of success after the first two fights under Malik. If he can’t understand by now that it’s not working with Scott, he deserves to lose.