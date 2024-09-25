Beterbiev vs. Bivol: One Will Be King on October 12th

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev looked like he wanted to KO WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on the spot during today’s press conference to discuss their undisputed championship on October 12th in Riyadh.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) had a whole different look from Bivol, who had a deer caught in the headlights appearance. You could see the worry in Bivol’s eyes, which had a look, ‘What did I get myself into?’

Some believe that Bivol has intentionally been making Beterbiev wait for this fight for the last five years, trying to age him out. Beterbiev has wanted this fight since 2019 but has had to wait.

Now 39, Beterbiev is older, but his power still remains formidable, as we saw in his last fight against Callum Smith earlier this year in January. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh wanted this fight now so Bivol could not delay any more. It’s now or never.

Whatever the outcome of this fight, there will likely be a rematch unless Canelo Alvarez is given the opportunity to fight the winner. However, Canelo says he only wants Bivol. If Beterbiev is victorious, Canelo wants no part of fighting him for obvious reasons.

“I respect him like all my previous opponents. I never think about knockouts. It’s important to be prepared for this fight,” said Artur Beterbiev to iFL TV, talking about his upcoming contest against Dmitry Bivol. “Of course, not because I’m never focused on knocking someone out.

“I think all of them did a good fight with me, and they prepared very well,” said Beterbiev when asked which of the three British fighters he’s beaten were the toughest between these guys: Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, and Callum Johnson. “I can’t pick one of them.

“It could be, but let’s talk about this after the fight,” said Beterbiev when asked if he could move up to cruiserweight to challenge IBF champion Jai Opetaia soon if he’s victorious against Bivol.