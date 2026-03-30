Floyd Mayweather Jr. said over the weekend that the event is an exhibition and that the venue is still to be determined.

Coppinger also stated that Mayweather’s comments contradict Netflix’s official announcement tied to the event. He added that Mayweather would be in breach of contract if he insists on changing the event to an exhibition.

The two positions differ on the status of the event. A professional fight would require sanctioning, licensing, and official scoring. An exhibition would not.

If Mayweather refuses to compete under professional rules, the event faces potential cancellation or a massive legal restructuring, as Pacquiao has explicitly stated he has no interest in another exhibition.

Looking at the pattern here, it feels like we’re watching a classic “Money” Mayweather negotiation in real-time. On one side, you have Jas Mathur and Netflix putting their reputations on the line by marketing this as a “professional bout” at The Sphere. From Mayweather’s side, he’s protecting his 50-0 record like it’s the crown jewels.

Floyd has been very consistent since the McGregor fight in 2017. He doesn’t do “real” fights anymore. He’s 49 years old. Even against a 47-year-old Pacquiao, a professional loss would technically tarnish that perfect numerical legacy.

By calling it an exhibition now, Mayweather lowers the stakes. If he looks sluggish, “it’s just an exhibition.”

However, Netflix isn’t a regional promoter he can bully. If he’s under a signed contract for a professional fight, as Mathur insists, insisting on an exhibition could be a “material breach.” Netflix doesn’t want to sell a “sparring session” after the backlash some of their previous boxing experiments received.