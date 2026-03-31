Derek Chisora Fires At Piers Morgan During Deontay Wilder Interview

Wilder drew the line first.

“I have zero respect for him.”

Morgan kept pressing. Wilder didn’t move.

“I’ve said what I’ve said… Look, this segment is not about him. For my last time speaking – respect that, understand me? Respect it and move forward.”

Morgan tried to reopen it anyway.

“The only point I would make is that you seemed then to have a lot of respect for him [before their first fight?]… and as you said now…”

That is where Chisora stepped in and flipped the room.

“Now tell him he’s a c**t. Now let’s move on.”

Morgan asked who he meant.

“Who?”

Chisora answered without hesitation.

“You!”

Morgan pushed for clarity.

“Me? Or Tyson Fury?”

Chisora stayed on him.

“You.”

Morgan tried again.

“Me?”

Chisora didn’t change tone.

“Yeah.”

Morgan started to respond, but Wilder cut across and dragged it back to the fight.

“Because you keep talking about someone we don’t want to talk about! I’m fighting this man right here. Ask me something about him.”

Chisora kept the pressure on Morgan.

“You’re being a c**t right now.”

Morgan questioned it.

“You think so?”

Chisora answered straight.

“Yeah.”

Morgan asked why.

“Why?”

Chisora closed the exchange.

“Because you’re just being one, because you are one, let’s be honest bro.”

Morgan tried to regain control.

“Well, why are you doing the show?”

No belts on the line here. Just two heavyweights positioning themselves for what comes next..

Watch the exclusive interview tomorrow on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora takes place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, streaming live on DAZN.The main card starts at 7 p.m. BST, which is 2 p.m. ET.

The main event ringwalks are expected at around 10 p.m. BST, which is 5 p.m. ET.