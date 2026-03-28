“I was live in attendance for Fury vs Wilder I and III. I saw exactly what you’re talking about. And I think your reasoning is reasonable,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who attended the fight live, agreed that the lead hand appeared to sit differently inside the glove across several rounds. He noted that a glove not being fully secured could theoretically extend a fighter’s reach or change how they manipulate their hand.

Stephen pointed out that equipment shifts are common once the action starts, and gear rarely stays perfect for twelve rounds. He questioned why, if the issue was so apparent, neither the officials nor Wilder’s corner raised an objection during the actual fight.

“If you saw it and I saw it, why didn’t the officials correct it, and why didn’t anyone from Team Wilder object to it?” Edwards said.

Edwards did not go beyond that, presenting the observation and the possible explanations without drawing a firm conclusion.